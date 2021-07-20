Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $55,171,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

