Karpus Management Inc. Has $19.61 Million Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,819 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $19,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the first quarter worth about $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RMT opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $12.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

