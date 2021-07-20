Doheny Asset Management CA Makes New Investment in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Doheny Asset Management CA owned approximately 0.07% of OncoCyte as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OCX. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 94.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941,130 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at about $10,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 1,173.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at about $4,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $485.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.89. OncoCyte Co. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

