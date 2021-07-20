Doheny Asset Management CA Purchases 28,750 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after buying an additional 7,132,459 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

