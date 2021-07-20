83,424 Shares in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,424 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,994,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Lennox International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LII. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lennox International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lennox International by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Lennox International by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.18.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total transaction of $1,215,334.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,236,619.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII opened at $317.14 on Tuesday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.25 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.80.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

