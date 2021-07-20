Short Interest in Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Decreases By 45.8%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AZMCF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. 36,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,270. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68. Arizona Metals has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.53.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Arizona Metals from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

