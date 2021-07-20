Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,160. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. The business had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 203,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

