ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Update

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,902. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $471.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

SOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

