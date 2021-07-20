TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

TCRR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of TCRR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,651. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 32.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $530.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.07.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $18,249,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

