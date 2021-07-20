ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €22.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSM. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.72 ($23.20).

PSM stock traded down €0.57 ($0.67) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €16.14 ($18.99). The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €17.41.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

