Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.75 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.88.

Shares of TCN traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 45,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,221. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$9.05 and a 12-month high of C$14.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.73.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.2351428 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$63,843.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,235,179. Insiders sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029 over the last ninety days.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

