Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Wedbush

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of WTFC opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.0% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 130,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 108.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.