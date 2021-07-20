Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Wedbush

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.
WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.
Shares of WTFC opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62.
In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.0% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 130,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 108.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.