J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $165.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Shares of JBHT opened at $159.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,148. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

