Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 4,955 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Twilio were worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWLO opened at $379.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.40. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,217 shares of company stock worth $45,135,821. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

