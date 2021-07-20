Sandler Capital Management Acquires Shares of 130,000 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $88,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PACB. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

