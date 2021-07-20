Karpus Management Inc. Sells 196,577 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 60.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $286.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $295.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.