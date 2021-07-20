400,000 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,852,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $12,058,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $4,297,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.09. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $58.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCN. Barclays began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

