266,285 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Purchased by TOMS Capital Investment Management LP

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 266,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,386,000. Apartment Income REIT comprises approximately 0.8% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned about 0.17% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.86. 4,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,759 shares of company stock worth $7,030,416.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

