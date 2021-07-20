Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMTB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.67. 3,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $52.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.