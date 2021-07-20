Greenlight Capital Inc. Invests $4.29 Million in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 432,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 0.92% of NextGen Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,014,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,107,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 251,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,861. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGAC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

