TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 404,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $9,280,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,162,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,775,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,656,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth $5,045,000.

GMBTU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 9,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,019. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

