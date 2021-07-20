Orbimed Advisors LLC Sells 314,779 Shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Orbimed Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,779 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Purple Biotech were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPBT opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Purple Biotech Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.84.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension.

