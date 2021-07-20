Sandler Capital Management Buys 68,100 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the quarter. Exponent accounts for 1.3% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Exponent were worth $15,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Exponent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

EXPO stock opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.18. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.