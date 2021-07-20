Perritt Capital Management Inc. Invests $192,000 in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,603 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALIM stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

