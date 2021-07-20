Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 230.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,881 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of Colfax worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,444,000 after acquiring an additional 697,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,668,000 after buying an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Colfax by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after buying an additional 314,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after buying an additional 97,220 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,461,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,860,000 after buying an additional 516,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

