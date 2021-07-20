Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,201 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

