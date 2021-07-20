Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Takes $14.91 Million Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 558,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPF. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 211,029 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 232.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 111,166 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,968,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPF traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.69. 149,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,794. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $670.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, insider George Craig Shapiro sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Also, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

