Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 1,495 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties makes up approximately 1.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $15,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. 11,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,167. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.