Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock Position Lowered by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,671 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing accounts for 2.6% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $21,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2,744.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 44,633 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of SSD traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.12. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.79. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

