Cornerstone Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 3.5% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after acquiring an additional 131,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.63. 86,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,311,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

