Cornerstone Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lincoln National by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 54,916 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 68,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,769,518.39. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $57.82. 1,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,528. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

