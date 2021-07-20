Cornerstone Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after acquiring an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $75,099,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,702,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,989.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $299,750.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,903.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,670 shares of company stock worth $18,409,396 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

ZEN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $134.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,307. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

