Cornerstone Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.95. The company had a trading volume of 94,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,815,638. The firm has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

