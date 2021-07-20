Perritt Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Manitex International worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 62,903 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 976,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 150,217 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 970,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 937,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 81,547 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 868,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 41,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNTX shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

MNTX stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.30 million. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.