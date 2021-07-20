First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,924 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 517,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,110,000 after purchasing an additional 57,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $280,000.

IJS opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.04.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

