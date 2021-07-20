Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Sells $195,240.00 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $195,240.00.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,567,000 after buying an additional 113,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth $13,778,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

