Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 142,765 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142,765 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $19,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,277,000 after acquiring an additional 157,026 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,224,000 after acquiring an additional 151,471 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,569,000 after acquiring an additional 419,932 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $113.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.38. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $119.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.