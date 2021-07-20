American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,346,000 after acquiring an additional 777,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in American Electric Power by 24.2% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,991,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,822,000 after buying an additional 387,810 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $910,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,602 shares of company stock worth $2,979,748. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

