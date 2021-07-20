Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 543.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 677,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $24,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $83,547,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gentex by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 726,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Gentex by 768.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 786,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 696,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

