Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Nielsen reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

NYSE NLSN opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

