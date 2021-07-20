IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,034,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,505,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,255,000. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.