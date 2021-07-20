Psagot Investment House Ltd. Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,374,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after acquiring an additional 338,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $339.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.98. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $259.94 and a 52 week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

