Renasant Bank Buys 60 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Renasant Bank raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG opened at $607.66 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $418.02 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.