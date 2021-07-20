Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

BIV opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

