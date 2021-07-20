The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (MAAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on August 12th

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
MAAL stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $22.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.04. The Marketing Alliance has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.25.
