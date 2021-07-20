The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (MAAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on August 12th

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

MAAL stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $22.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.04. The Marketing Alliance has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

About The Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

