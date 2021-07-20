VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

