VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.
Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.