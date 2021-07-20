Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

In related news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $32,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.