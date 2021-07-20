Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Short Interest Update

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 20,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,110,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 847,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 790,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares during the period. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 6.57. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

