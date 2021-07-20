Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (HNHPF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.21 on August 27th

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.206 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

