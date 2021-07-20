Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (HNHPF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.21 on August 27th

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.206 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
