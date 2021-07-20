Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 77,879 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 964,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,879 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $34,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

TENB opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.